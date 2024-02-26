Newcastle United, Man Utd & Leeds discover FA Cup quarter-final ball numbers & draw details
The winners of Blackburn Rovers v Newcastle United on Tuesday (7:45pm kick-off) will be ball No. 1 in the FA Cup quarter-final draw on Wednesday night.
Newcastle have reached the quarter-final of the FA Cup just once in the last 18 years. Now, Championship side Blackburn stand between them and a place in the final eight.
The Magpies head into the match on the back of a 4-1 defeat at Arsenal on Saturday while Blackburn drew 1-1 with Norwich City over the weekend. Eddie Howe's side have beaten rivals Sunderland 3-0 and fellow Premier League side Fulham 2-0 to reach the last-16 of the competition.
The quarter-final draw will take place ahead of the fifth round tie between Chelsea and Leeds United live on ITV4 (7:30pm kick-off). Quarter-final matches will take place on the weekend of Saturday, March 16.
Before that, the fifth round ties must be decided. With no replays in place, all eight ties will be decided on the night with extra time and penalties in place if necessary.
Each tie has been provided a ball number which the winning team will be represented by in the quarter final draw.
Ball 1: Blackburn Rovers or Newcastle United
Ball 2: Chelsea or Leeds United
Ball 3: AFC Bournemouth or Leicester City
Ball 4: Liverpool or Southampton
Ball 5: Nottingham Forest or Manchester United
Ball 6: Wolverhampton Wanderers or Brighton & Hove Albion
Ball 7: Coventry City or Maidstone United
Ball 8: Luton Town or Manchester City
Manchester City are the holders of the FA Cup, beating rivals Manchester United 2-1 at Wembley Stadium in 2023.