Newcastle United United will be back to playing without VAR as they face Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday (7:45pm kick-off).

Video assistant referees are in place at all Premier League fixtures but not outside of the Premier League. The only exceptions for the use of VAR in England outside of the Premier League are in the Carabao Cup semi-final and final and any FA Cup matches played at a Premier League ground or Wembley Stadium.

FA Cup licensing rules prevent VAR from being in place at grounds outside of the Premier League. As Blackburn currently play in the Championship, no VAR will be in use.

No VAR was in place for Newcastle's 3-0 third-round win at Sunderland back in January. While is didn't impact the result, there were a few contentious calls that may have been given a second look by VAR had it been in place.

Dan Ballard's last-ditch challenge on Alexander Isak was deemed fair by the on field referee during the 3-0 win at the Stadium of Light last month.

Following Coventry City's 5-0 win over Maidstone United last night, Newcastle's match at Blackburn is the only other fifth-round clash without VAR in place. All other ties are being played at the home ground of a Premier League club.

The other ties are as follows: Chelsea v Leeds United; Bournemouth v Leicester City; Luton Town v Manchester City; Nottingham Forest v Manchester United; Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion; Liverpool v Southampton.

As a result, Championship sides playing away to Premier League sides such as Leeds, Leicester and Southampton will see VAR in their matches for the first time since the three clubs dropped out of the top flight last season.