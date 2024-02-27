Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United are aiming to reach the quarter-final of the FA Cup for only the second time in 17 years when they travel to Championship club Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night.

The Magpies have already seen off local rivals Sunderland and Premier League rivals Fulham to secure their place in the last 16 of the competition and they will hope to bounce back from Saturday's defeat at Arsenal by claiming a win on their first visit to Ewood Park since a Ryan Fraser goal gave United a 1-0 win in a Carabao Cup second round tie in 2020.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Their hosts are currently just below mid-table in the Championship after Saturday's home draw with Norwich City and the former Premier League champions recently parted company with former Newcastle forward Jon Dahl Tomasson, with John Eustace stepping in to replace the Dane.

Ahead of Tuesday night's tie, here is everything you need to know about Blackburn Rovers v Newcastle United as the Magpies look to take another step on the road to Wembley.

What is the latest team news ahead of Blackburn Rovers v Newcastle United?

Eddie Howe has already discussed making a late decision over the involvement of Alexander Isak and Joe Willock after the duo made their comeback from injury in Saturday's heavy defeat at Arsenal. News is awaited over Martin Dubravka's recovery from the illness that prevented him from featuring at the Emirates Stadium. Loris Karius is on standby to make his third competitive appearance for the Magpies if his fellow stopper is not ready to return. Elliot Anderson, Joelinton, Nick Pope, Matt Targett, Sandro Tonali and Callum Wilson all remain on the sidelines.

Ryan Hedges is a doubt for Rovers after he limped out of Saturday's draw with Norwich City and Joe Rankin-Costello and John Fleck will both miss out.

What has Eddie Howe said ahead of the game?

"We are still in the throes of deciding where this season ends up. This season can still be very special for us. Nothing is decided for or against us. I definitely want to squash that feeling that we are feeling sorry for ourselves because that has negative connotations. We need the players excited and ambitious, thinking brightly about the future. This season can still be very special for us, but we have to make it happen."

What has John Eustace said ahead of the game?

"Blackburn Rovers have won the cup six times and it's a competition we want to take very seriously. It's another game where we could showcase ourselves and see where it takes us. It's a really exciting game, great for the fans and the players to be up against some of the top players in Europe. There's no pressure on us, so we want to go out and express ourselves and see where it takes us. Performances are improving since we came in, and we're on a good run at the moment, playing some good stuff."

Who is the referee for Blackburn Rovers v Newcastle United?

Jared Gillett will be the man in the middle for the tie as he takes charge of his third Magpies cup tie of the season. The Australian official oversaw the Magpies Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Chelsea and their FA Cup fourth round win at Fulham, which set up Tuesday night's trip to Ewood Park. Curiously, Gillett was also referee the Magpies' last visit to Ewood Park for a Carabao Cup second round tie in 2020. There will be no Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in action for the tie.

Is Blackburn Rovers v Newcastle United live on television?