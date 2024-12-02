Dan Burn has missed several training sessions in recent weeks for Newcastle United due to an ongoing injury issue.

The Magpies defender still managed to get through the full match at Crystal Palace on Saturday as he returned to the starting line-up following suspension. The 32-year-old has been nursing an ankle problem since last month and had minimal training time ahead of the trip to Selhurst Park.

But that did not stop head coach Eddie Howe quickly putting Burn back into his starting line-up in place of Lloyd Kelly. It was a change that was vindicated by Burn’s impressive display against The Eagles as he made a crucial goalline clearance and was largely dominant at the back before Newcastle conceded a 94th minute equaliser.

Looking ahead to Wednesday’s match against Liverpool at St James’ Park (7:30pm kick-off), Howe was asked if his side had any injury other issues heading into the match after Alexander Isak was withdrawn at Palace after taking a knock.

“Dan Burn has not been training due to an ankle problem,” Howe revealed. “He didn't go down [injured] but I thought he was magnificent [against Crystal Palace] and did really well considering he's not really trained.”

With Emil Krafth, Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman all currently recovering from serious injuries, Howe’s centre-back options are currently limited.

Burn was one of the significantly reduced squad of players who travelled with Newcastle to Saudi Arabia for warm-weather training during the international break earlier this month. His ban for the match against West Ham United last week gave the defender extra time to work on his ankle problem as he is expected to keep his place in the side for the match against Liverpool.