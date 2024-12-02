Newcastle United supporters group Wor Flags have confirmed a change to their St James’ Park plans this week.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A tribute to former Newcastle player and manager Kevin Keegan was set to be displayed ahead of Wednesday night’s match against Liverpool at St James’ Park (7:30pm kick-off). Before his time at Newcastle, Keegan also made over 300 appearances for Liverpool - winning three league titles, an FA Cup, a European Cup and two UEFA Cups.

But Wor Flags have announced that the display will be postponed in place of ‘something different’ to try and create a ‘massive atmosphere’ on Wednesday. It has also been confirmed by Sky Sports’ Pete Graves that Keegan won’t be in attendance at the match on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement issued by Wor Flags on social media read: “Thanks to your incredibly generous donations, we have all the makings of a display fit for King Kev. We’re excited to share this with you in the future.

“This week however, we felt the timing called for something different. Howay the Lads.”

Newcastle Fans display a work designed by "Wor Flags" in honour of Newcastle United's Swedish striker #14 Alexander Isak ahead of the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and West Ham United (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) | AFP via Getty Images

The statement added: “To clarify, we will still be doing a Kevin Keegan display in the future and none of the money raised for the Keegan display specifically has been used for another display. We are just letting everyone know it won't be this week.

“We always try our best to set the right tone at matches based on the feeling at the time, from that it’s clear that our message needs to be for the current group and to try to help create a massive atmosphere on Wednesday night.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle head into the Liverpool game on the back of two disappointing performances and results against West Ham United and Crystal Palace. The Magpies were beaten 2-0 by West Ham last time out at St James’ Park before drawing 1-1 at Palace on Saturday despite failing to register a clear shot.