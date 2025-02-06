I want to make history with Newcastle United - no player has ever done it before

Newcastle United are into another Carabao Cup final and are just 90 minutes away from potentially ending their long wait for silverware.

Eddie Howe became the first Newcastle United manager since Stan Seymour to guide Newcastle United to two major cup finals on Wednesday night. Their 2-0 win over Arsenal at St James’ Park booked the Magpies a date with destiny at Wembley next month as they hope to end their seven-decade long wait for a major domestic trophy.

1955 was the last year Newcastle United lifted a domestic honour. A 3-1 win over Manchester City on May 7 1955 saw the Magpies lift the FA Cup for the third time in just five seasons, their sixth in all.

Almost 70 years later, the club have added just an Inter-Cities Fairs Cup trophy, won in 1969, to their trophy cabinet. Failed attempts to right that against Liverpool, City, Arsenal and Manchester United, twice, have come and gone.

However, they have the chance to rectify that next month with Bruno Guimaraes having the opportunity to do what no other person in Newcastle United’s illustrious history has ever done - lift the League Cup trophy. No matter the guise or sponsorship of the competition, Newcastle have had a very poor record with just two final appearances, coming 47 years apart in 1976 and 2023 to their name.

However, a second final in three seasons gives them hope at ending such a barren spell and for the Brazilian, it is another chance at writing his name in the club’s history - something he has been targeting ever since joining from Lyon three years ago.

“Even in my wildest dreams, I couldn’t think about it, in my first season as captain to lift a trophy for this club for the first time in a long long time. Wow. It would be massive.” Guimaraes said following Wednesday’s win over Arsenal.

“When I signed for the club, I always said I wanted to put my name in the history books and tonight is another big step. Let’s see. But I’m very happy.

“There’s no pressure for us, no pressure. I’ve been here for three years and this is my second final. There’s no pressure. I’m very happy and hopeful.

“If we can win, the city will stop for us. It would be massive.”

A tearful Guimaraes had to watch on alongside his teammates as Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United climbed the stairs at Wembley to lift the Carabao Cup trophy in a match that the Magpies simply never turned up for.

“Everyone knows how emotional I am,” Guimaraes continued. “I like to win, I always want to win, so when I lose, that’s normal.

“But this time, I’m feeling very confident, hopefully we can go there and this time win, which would be massive for everyone.

“We’re more used to it. A second time in three years is very good for the team. It’s something we’re getting used to and we’re hopeful we can win this one.

“It would be amazing for the owners, for the team, for the fans, for everyone in the city.”

