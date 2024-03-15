Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The FA Cup quarter-final match officials have been confirmed for Manchester City v Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (5:30pm kick-off).

Simon Hooper will referee the match as Newcastle look to progress to the semi-final of the FA Cup for the first time in 19 years. The Magpies have progressed to the last eight of the competition following a 3-0 win at Sunderland, a 2-0 win at Fulham and a penalty shootout win at Blackburn Rovers in the previous rounds.

But The Magpies now come up against holders Manchester City, a side they have been beaten by every time they have visited the Etihad Stadium since Pep Guardiola took charge. Newcastle's last win away to Man City was their only win at the Etihad Stadium to date as they won 2-0 in the League Cup back in 2014.

Hooper's previous match refereeing Newcastle came back in November as Eddie Howe's side won 4-1 over Chelsea at St James' Park. Hooper sent Chelsea right-back Reece James off for a second bookable offence in the closing stages and handed a one-match ban.

Hooper found himself in the middle of a refereeing controversy earlier in the season after Tottenham Hotspur's controversial 2-1 win over Liverpool back in September. He was the referee for the match that saw Liverpool have Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota sent off as well as a Luis Diaz goal incorrectly disallowed for offside following a major VAR blunder.

Diogo Jota is shown a red card for Liverpool by Simon Hooper.

Spurs went on to claim a last-gasp win courtesy of a 96th-minute Joel Matip own goal. PGMOL admitted errors had been made in the match and there were complaints from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to replay the match, but the result stood.

Hooper will be assisted by Adrian Holmes and Simon Long with Craig Pawson as fourth official. Thomas Bramall will be the VAR for the match, assisted by Neil Davies with Jarred Gillett as support VAR.