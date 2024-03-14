Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kieran Trippier has warned Anthony Gordon not to 'worry' about England and focus on his performances at Newcastle United.

Gordon has been tipped for an England call-up after scoring 10 goals for Newcastle so far this season and emerging as one of the top young wingers in the Premier League. A knee injury picked up at Chelsea has dashed his chances of a call-up but there is still some hope with Gareth Southgate's squad being announced at 2pm on Thursday afternoon.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trippier will miss the upcoming England squad for the friendly matches against Brazil and Belgium this month due to a calf injury. But the 33-year-old has provided a glowing endorsement for his Newcastle team-mate.

When asked if Gordon was close to an England call-up, Trippier told The Gazette: "He's is.

"I had a really good chat with Anthony in the off-season before he went away for the [Under-21s] Euros, just saying how big the tournament is for him and don't have a break and come back because you need to hit the ground running, and he's certainly done that."

Gordon was named player of the tournament as England won the Under-21 European Championships last summer. The winger has since kicked on with Newcastle this season to put himself in contention for his first senior call-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He hasn't got to worry about England," Trippier added. "He can't let that play tricks on him. He's got to keep performing for Newcastle, he's got to keep being consistent as he has been and his performances will do the talking.

"Hopefully in March, he'll get a call-up."

Trippier's injury has also created a space in the England squad for another right-back. With injuries to Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James, Newcastle's Tino Livramento has emerged as a surprise candidate for his first England call-up.

“Tino, for such a young guy, is unbelievable," Trippier added. "I've had loads of talks with Tino, firstly to try to help him – I know he's my position, but I don't want to be selfish.