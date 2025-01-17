FA make official Newcastle United decision as Eddie Howe does not get his wish
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The fixture will take place at St Andrew's on Saturday, February 8 at 5:45pm. The match has been selected for live terrestrial broadcast on BBC One.
Newcastle secured a spot in the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 3-1 win over League Two side Bromley at St James’ Park last weekend. They now face high-flying League One side Birmingham City, who secured their place in the fourth round with a 2-1 win over Lincoln City.
The Blues knocked out Sutton United and Blackpool in the first and second rounds respectively. Newcastle reached the quarter-final of the FA Cup last season with wins over Sunderland, Fulham and Blackburn Rovers before being knocked out by Manchester City.
Newcastle came from behind to beat Bromley with goals from Lewis Miley, Anthony Gordon and Will Osula.
Reacting to the away draw against Birmingham, head coach Eddie Howe said: “We’d always say we’d prefer to be at home but I think it’s an interesting draw. I think Birmingham are in great form, Chris Davies has done a brilliant job there and they’ve got big ambitions as a football club so when that game comes around it will be a big test for us.
“It’s a tough ground to go to but we look forward to the FA Cup, we’re keen to do well in the competition.”
In the meantime, Newcastle will look to secure a 10th successive win in all competitions when they host AFC Bournemouth at St James’ Park on Saturday (12:30pm kick-off).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.