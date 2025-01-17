Newcastle United training ground injury update after striker ruled out for six weeks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Callum Wilson has a Newcastle United return date target as he recovers from his latest injury setback.

Wilson has been out of action for the last six weeks with a hamstring issue but has since returned to light training ahead of his planned return to action next month.

As per Mail Online, Wilson is targeting a return in time for the week of Newcastle’s Carabao Cup and FA Cup matches against Arsenal and Birmingham City. The Magpies have a 2-0 lead as they host Arsenal in the Carabao Cup second leg at St James’ Park on February 5 (8pm kick-off) before travelling to Birmingham in the FA Cup fourth round the following weekend.

By that time, Wilson will have been sidelined for two months since his last appearance. The striker made just two starts for Newcastle in 2024 and is out of contract in the summer though the club have an extension option that they could trigger for the striker.

Discussing Wilson’s potential return to action, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “Callum is on the grass. I don't think he is training with the first team yet but he is on the grass. He's making good progress actually, we've been really pleased.

“Such a difficult situation for him, he didn't feel quite right after the end of the game against Brentford. As we know, he went for a scan and the scan, unfortunately, picked up sort of a bigger problem than he felt, he didn't feel it was a big issue but it meant four weeks on the sidelines for him, but he's in a good place.

“He's normal Callum, very very focused on his return. He could be coming back, if all goes to plan, around the beginning of February. He could be coming back at a massive time for us with some huge games so he's very focused on his comeback.”

Wilson’s return could come as a real boost to Newcastle as long as the 32-year-old can maintain his fitness. The club are currently relying on Alexander Isak and having to manage his minutes to avoid a potential injury.

The Swede is in excellent form with 16 goals in his last 16 appearances including scoring in a club record eight consecutive Premier League matches heading into Saturday’s fixture against AFC Bournemouth at St James’ Park (12:30pm kick-off).