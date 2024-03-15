Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United will be hoping to reach a first FA Cup semi-final since 2005 when they face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening (5:30pm kick-off).

And the draw details for the semi-final have already been published by the Football Association. Following Sunday's quarter-final tie between Manchester United and Liverpool, the semi-final draw will be made live on ITV1.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The winners of the four quarter-final matches will be drawn against each other for next month's semi-finals at Wembley Stadium. The ties will take place on Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 April.

In addition to Manchester City v Newcastle United and Manchester United v Liverpool, the other quarter-final ties see Wolverhampton Wanderers host Coventry City and Chelsea welcome Leicester City to Stamford Bridge.

If, and it's a very big if, Newcastle should triumph over Manchester City, they will be ball No. 4 in the draw. Wolves or Coventry will be ball No. 1, Man United or Liverpool will be ball No. 2 and Chelsea or Leicester will be ball No. 3.

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright will be making the draw approximately 15 minutes after the final whistle of the match at Old Trafford (3:30pm kick-off). The winners of the quarter-final will be awarded £450,000 from the FA Cup prize fund with semi-final winners earning £1,000,000 and losers being granted £500,000.

Newcastle have earned £450,000 in prize money in the competition so far after beating Sunderland, Fulham and Blackburn Rovers to reach the quarter-final stage.

Alexander Isak has scored twice against Manchester City this season.

The Magpies have won just once away at the Etihad Stadium and have lost all nine of their following visits since the 2-0 win in the League Cup back in 2014. Newcastle haven't scored at the Etihad in each of their last five visits, a run stretching back to DeAndre Yedlin's goal in a 2-1 defeat in January 2019.