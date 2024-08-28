Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United will be without several players for the trip to Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night (8pm kick-off).

Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Sven Botman (knee), Callum Wilson (back), Joe White (back) and Lewis Miley (foot) are all out injured for the match while Martin Dubravka is a doubt after missing Sunday’s match at AFC Bournemouth due to a concussion.

Another big absence for The Magpies is Fabian Schar. The Swiss centre-back served the first match of his three-match ban on Sunday and will serve his second against Forest.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Schar was shown a straight red card for violent conduct following a clash with Ben Brereton Diaz during Newcastle’s 1-0 opening day win against Southampton. United unsuccessfully appealed Schar’s suspension, resulting in a three-match ban.

Football Association rules state: “A player who, when not challenging for the ball, deliberately strikes an opponent or any other person on the head or face with the hand or arm, is guilty of violent conduct unless the force used was negligible.”

Newcastle’s argument to the FA was that the force Schar used when ‘striking’ Brereton Diaz was negligible but an independent panel disagreed.

Schar will miss the Carabao Cup match at Forest as well as Sunday’s Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park. He will be back available for selection in the Premier League match at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, September 15 (4:30pm kick-off).

Again FA rules stipulate that suspensions for straight red card offences such as violent conduct transcend all domestic competitions, resulting in Schar’s suspension for the Carabao Cup match. Yellow card suspensions only apply to the competition in which they are awarded.

Examples of this happening with Newcastle previously include Nick Pope’s red card against Liverpool in the Premier League subsequently ruling him out of the Carabao Cup final against Manchester United in 2023. Bruno Guimaraes was shown a red card in the second leg of Newcastle’s Carabao Cup semi-final win over Southampton and missed the next three Premier League matches but was back available for the final.