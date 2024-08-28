Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United face Nottingham Forest in Round Two of the Carabao Cup this evening.

Eddie Howe’s side travel to the City Ground to face yet more Premier League opposition in a domestic cup competition. The Magpies faced Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea in last year’s competition and will begin their journey this season against Nuno Espirito Santo’s side tonight.

Forest have won one and drawn one in the league so far this season and have a decent record in this competition - reaching the semi-finals of this competition two years ago. Here, we take a look at everything supporters need to know about Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

When is Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United?

Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup clash with Nottingham Forest takes place this evening at the City Ground. Kick-off is at 8pm.

Is Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United on TV?

Yes, the clash between Forest and Newcastle will be broadcast on TV in the United Kingdom. Coverage on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football begins at 7pm.

How else can the game be followed?

TalkSport 2 and BBC Radio Newcastle will have full radio commentary of the match. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest news, updates and reaction from events that unfold at the City Ground.

What’s the latest Newcastle United team news?

Eddie Howe will have Sandro Tonali available for selection for the first time in ten months. The Italian’s ban from football concluded just hours ago meaning he is free to play. Fabian Schar, however, remains suspended.