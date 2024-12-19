Sandro Tonali continued to shine in his new role for Newcastle United with two goals in a 3-1 win over Brentford at St James’ Park.

Tonali scored his first goals since his Premier League debut as The Magpies progressed comfortably to the Carabao Cup semi-final for the second time in the last three seasons. The Italian has been starting in the No. 6 role previously occupied by Bruno Guimaraes.

Guimaraes has missed hardly any matches for Newcastle since Tonali’s arrival and return from a ban. As a result, head coach Eddie Howe has tried to find ways to fit Tonali into his side and has seen real success naming him as a No. 6 with Guimaraes further forward.

In the past three games the pair have started together, Guimaraes has one goal and three assists while Tonali has now contributed with two goals.

After Wednesday’s 3-1 win, Howe was asked whether Tonali was signed to specifically play in the No. 6 role. The reality was he was brought in as a versatile option to supplement Guimaraes’ place in the midfield and ‘replace’ the Brazilian in the starting line-up when necessary.

“He was always a six and an eight,” Howe insisted. “The profile of the player I wanted to sign was someone that could play both positions. You have to consider we have had Bruno fit and available for most games, his ability to keep performing and be available has been incredible but there is no guarantee of that with any player’s fitness.

“So if we lost Bruno we needed someone to play that role so the profile of player I wanted was someone who could play both positions. But I think it is clear Sandro has looked a lot more at home in a deeper position and it has allowed Bruno to play a different role.

“And I think with Bruno, there is still loads more to come from him in that position. He hasn’t really done a lot of training there so we need to continue to work at that. With him, Sean [Longstaff], Joe Willock and Lewy Miley, we’ve got some good options in the midfield.”

Reports from Italy this month claimed that Tonali was ‘unhappy’ at Newcastle and would be looking to move back to the Serie A after leaving AC Milan in 2023. But Howe was keen to rubbish those claims.

“I don't think that has ever come from Sandro because he’s always in my conversations been very, very happy and very content and of course wants to be part of a successful team,” Howe added. “I think nights like tonight showcase his talents and what a player he will be for us and what he is right now.

“I’ve only ever seen a player who is happy at Newcastle.”