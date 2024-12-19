Newcastle United cruised through to the semi-final of the Carabao Cup with a 3-1 win over Brentford at St James’ Park.

Sandro Tonali scored twice in the first half to put Newcastle in control before Fabian Schar made it 3-0 midway through the second half. Yoane Wissa pulled back a consolation goal for Brentford in stoppage time.

It was the second time in the last three seasons that Newcastle have reached the semi-final of the Carabao Cup. Eddie Howe’s side came close to making the final four last year only to lose out to a stoppage-time equaliser and penalties at Chelsea.

Here are five talking points from Newcastle’s 3-1 win over Brentford...

Sandro Tonali takes centre stage

Sandro Tonali has been going about his business for Newcastle this season with a touch of class and grace. Neat touches and smart first-time passes have epitomised his performances this season with the move to the No. 6 role helping his qualities shine.

While his previous performances have been subtle and effective, on Wednesday night he brought the fireworks and took centre stage in a way that he hadn’t since his debut against Aston Villa last August. Inside the opening 10 minutes, the Italian put Newcastle in front with a powerful low strike from distance to punish Brentford’s half-clearance in emphatic fashion.

Sandro Tonali of Newcastle United celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Newcastle United and Brentford at St James' Park on December 18, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Eddie Howe insisted goals are a mere bonus for Tonali when playing in the deeper midfield three role, but admitted there are few finer strikers of the ball in his squad. A ghosting run into the box saw the 24-year-old double The Magpies’ lead before half-time as he volleyed in from Anthony Gordon’s cross.

While there can be no doubting Tonali’s quality on the ball, for £52million Newcastle in a PSR clouded transfer market, need more than high technical ability and good energy - there needs to be a match-winning quality and Tonali certainly brought that on Wednesday night.

Since moving into the No. 6 role, Tonali has been Newcastle’s top performer over the past month. It’s perhaps no huge coincidence that the side’s only defeats in that time have been when he has not started.

It’s a perfect role for him at the moment and one he was signed to perform in, albeit with stiff competition from Bruno Guimaraes.

Tonali playing deep gives Newcastle’s midfield balance and allows Guimaraes to unleash the attacking qualities we saw from him particularly during his first half season at the club. The Brazilian grabbed an assist for Schar to make it 3-0 in the second half.

It’s now three assists and a goal for the Brazilian in his last three matches playing in a more advanced role. He had just one assist in 16 games prior to that this season.

Triple blow for Newcastle United in the first half

While Tonali’s double had Newcastle with one foot in the final four, the first half wasn’t all plain sailing as Joelinton suffered a ‘nasty’ cut to his ear and bloody mouth after being on the receiving end of a Nathan Collins elbow and boot in quick succession.

The Brazilian had to leave the game early for treatment and was absent from the post-match celebration photo as a result. Joelinton is suspended for Saturday’s trip to Ipswich Town so naturally has a bit more time to recover ahead of the Boxing Day clash against Aston Villa.

Getty Images

Two players who are also suspended, in the Carabao Cup at least, are Fabian Schar and Bruno Guimaraes. The pair both picked up their second yellow cards in the competition this season during the first half of the match.

EFL rules state that any player who is booked twice up to and including the quarter-final stage is suspended for one match. Sean Longstaff served such a suspension on Wednesday night and now Guimaraes and Schar will do the same in the first leg of the semi-final next month.

Classy Thomas Frank backs Newcastle United

Brentford boss Thomas Frank gave a fair summary of the match at full-time, admitting the better side won and that he would be supporting Howe’s side in the tournament from this point onwards.

Liverpool and Arsenal also progressed to the semi-final on Wednesday night and the final spot will be taken up by either Tottenham Hotspur or Manchester United following Thursday night’s match. Newcastle are the only ‘non big six’ side left in the competition and also the club with by far the longest trophy drought.

“I want Newcastle to win, it,” Frank said about the Carabao Cup. “I think they can win it. We have Liverpool, Arsenal [in the semi-final] - we need a change. It would mean more to the Newcastle fans as well.”

While Howe said Frank’s comments were ‘nice’ his focus had already switched to Ipswich Town.

William Osula of Newcastle United shakes hands with Thomas Frank, Manager of Brentford, after the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Newcastle United and Brentford at St James' Park.

A ‘different feel’ to Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup quarter-final win

There was very much a feel of ‘job done’ for Newcastle rather than the celebratory scenes that came about the last time they reached the Carabao Cup semi-final. There was no Dan Burn dancing in the dressing room or an absolutely bouncing St James’ Park atmosphere as there was following the win over Leicester City two years ago.

This was business as usual, it’s becoming the expectation and almost the norm for Newcastle to reach the latter stages of the cup competitions. It’s a good mindset to have when you’re looking to finally win something.

Last time it was largely uncharted territory for fans who had been starved of any real cup ambition under the previous ownership. While Howe may not admit it so bluntly, winning trophies is now Newcastle’s priority - and it’s a refreshing feeling regardless of whether they’re ultimately successful or not.

Fabian Schar of Newcastle United celebrates scoring his team's third goal with teammates Dan Burn and Bruno Guimaraes.

Carabao Cup semi-final draw details

The win gives Newcastle something to look forward to in 2025 and potentially hang their season off while trying to build up some momentum in the Premier League. The first leg of the semi-final will take place the week commencing January 6 and the second leg the week commencing on February 3.

For those feeling optimistic and wanting to book trains and hotels early, the Carabao Cup final will take place on March 16. But let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves!

Before that, Newcastle is guaranteed to be the underdog to whomever they draw in the semi-final. The draw will take place following Spurs v Manchester United this evening on Sky Sports.

“Let’s just get the draw done first,” Howe said when asked about his side’s potential semi-final opponents.

Newcastle have won three of their last four matches against Man United since losing the Carabao Cup final in 2023. The Magpies also have also won four of their last five matches against Spurs.

Howe’s side have also lost just two of their last six matches against Arsenal, winning three but their record against Liverpool leaves a lot to be desired. A 3-3 draw against Arne Slot’s side ended a run of six consecutive defeats with the last win coming in December 2015.

Watch out for ball number three!