There has been a fresh twist in the Matheus Cunha saga at Wolverhampton Wanderers amid interest from Arsenal and Newcastle United.

Cunha ‘verbally agreed’ a new deal at Wolves at the start of the month yet as we are into the final two weeks of the January transfer window, the contract is still yet to be signed. The Brazilian has been subject to transfer interest from at least four Premier League clubs.

Arsenal’s interest is well documented while Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest are understood to be two others monitoring the 25-year-old’s situation. Since verbally agreeing a deal at Wolves, Cunha has returned from suspension to watch his side suffer consecutive defeats away at Newcastle and Chelsea.

The results have left Wolves sitting 17th in the Premier League table with only goal difference keeping them out of the relegation zone. Wolves boss Vitor Pereira criticised Cunha’s conduct following the defeat at Chelsea as the 10-goal forward stormed down the tunnel at full-time.

“I don’t like this body language. I want someone as a captain trying to help the team – running, suffering, fighting together,” Pereira said after the match. “This is something I can understand. Next time, I will not understand.

“This is something that cannot happen again.”

Cunha has been valued at £50million having scored 22 goals in 52 appearances for Wolves since his arrival from Atletico Madrid in 2023.

While Wolves are keen to tie the forward down to a new contract with a ‘verbally agreed’ deal on the table, the fact it is yet to be signed paired with the club’s threat of relegation has teams ready to pounce.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now dropped a bombshell claim that Cunha now leave Wolves in the final weeks of the transfer window after his stalled contract signing.

“Matheus Cunha can really leave Wolves in final two weeks of January!” Romano posted. “As revealed in the last 48 hours, there’s no green light to new contract at Wolves and there could be surprises.

“Arsenal are among four Premier League clubs keen.”

Arsenal’s need for attacking reinforcements this month is exasperated by a long-term ACL injury to Gabriel Jesus as well as Bukayo Saka’s hamstring issue. The Gunners have been heavily linked with Newcastle top-scorer Alexander Isak but have been priced out of a move.