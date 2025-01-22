Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United midfielder Jamie Miley is set to be on the move again after being recalled from his loan spell at Newport County.

Miley played in Newcastle Under-21s’ 4-2 defeat at Southampton last week but was left out of the matchday squad for Tuesday night’s 4-2 win at Gateshead in the National League Cup. The 20-year-old watched from the stands at the Gateshead International Stadium as The Young Magpies progressed to the quarter-finals.

Miley has had an injury-hit season so far, limiting him to just three League Two starts and eight appearances in total for Newport.

But Newcastle are understood to be lining up a new club for the youngster after a glowing endorsement from Under-21s lead coach Diarmuid O'Carroll.

“Jamie's done brilliant,” he told The Gazette. “He came back in. He played on Friday [at Southampton]. He was a shining light in the performance.

“He's been brilliant around the group. He's a really good boy. Obviously gets on really well with the lads.

“A talented footballer, like everything, just wants to find a home and get a run of games and get a little bit of confidence in the right team around him. So whether that's here for the second half of the season or out again or wherever he goes.

“But he's someone that we believe has got talent and we'd like to push him on and see where he goes next.”

Miley is understood to have attracted interest from Gateshead’s National League rivals Hartlepool United. Pools currently sit 13th in the fifth tier, five points outside the play-off places with 20 games remaining.

There have also been several clubs in the Football League eyeing his signature this month. Miley is yet to make his competitive debut for Newcastle’s first-team but got a taste of action in Eddie Howe’s squad in pre-season as he travelled faced Hull City, and started the 4-0 win over Girona at St James’ Park back in August.

Newcastle United midfielder Jamie Miley | Getty Images

Newcastle have already loaned out Alex Murphy, Charlie McArthur and Travis Hernes this month while more youngsters are expected to follow. While it means O’Carroll loses some key players from his squad, the entire loan process is a diligent one.

“It's actually been good [seeing players leave on loan],” he added. “So I'm in now with three and a half months or so and because of the structure we have with Shola Ameobi, Peter Ramage and in particular Jack Ross, there's been a real strategic view to the loans.

“So we've been involved in trying to place them, trying to push them towards certain clubs that we have connections with managers and coaches. We've been trying to get them ready physically before they go out and mentally as well.

“So of course, in theory, it weakens the squad. But that's what we're all about. That's success for us.

“If it comes to the summer and Cathal Heffernan and other people go out, Leo [Shahar] goes out in the summer or Travan Sanusi goes out in the summer, that's brilliant, that's success.

“But if we do it right for us, they're more likely to succeed when they go out, which is what we're looking for.”