Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Garang Kuol has got off to a perfect start in 2025 after a difficult couple of years since signing for Newcastle United.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The world was at Kuol’s feet when he joined Newcastle from Central Coast Mariners in 2023 after rubbing shoulders with superstars like Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe at the World Cup in Qatar with Australia. At 18, Kuol became the youngest player to feature in a World Cup knockout match since the legendary Pele in 1958.

But since arriving on Tyneside, it has been a frustrating time for the youngster as he was quickly shipped out on loan to Heart of Midlothian in Scotland - a baptism of fire for a teenager used to the warm weather and golden beaches on the other side of the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While one goal in nine appearances in Scotland suggests Kuol struggled at Hearts, the forward has used that and his subsequent loan spell at Volendam in the Netherlands, as a learning experience.

“Obviously, when I first came [I was] on loan, straight to Hearts,” Kuol said. “Again, it was a period full of learning, and people would say it was a bad spell for me, but I think I was able to learn from it and take a lot of things out of it.

“Then I went on to the Netherlands again on loan, for the season-long loan. I feel like it was very good for me as well, especially the first half of the season when I was playing consistently, and training consistently under the coaches that brought me in.

“It was very good for me. And obviously pre-season here with the first team was very good for me. I saw the level that the first team people were at, and just to see it live in the flesh, the work rate and where I got to get to, it was good for me, which brings me to here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi and Australia's forward #21 Garang Kuol fight for the ball during the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Argentina and Australia at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on December 3, 2022. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)

A knee injury kept Kuol out for the majority of the first half of the season but opened his scoring account for the club at Under-21s level at Southampton last week before adding to that with a goal and an assist in the 4-2 National League Cup win at Gateshead on Tuesday night.

“It feels very good to be back and training consistently,” Kuol added. “I feel this has been a very important period for me, physically developing. I'm just getting that consistency of training again.

“Obviously. It has been a long period without playing much, and behind the scenes, I've been working really hard in training.

“So, as I'm slowly coming back into matchday rhythm, I want to keep building that fitness to be able to keep running forward, to help the team, making options to get into positions to score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Right now I feel as strong and as fit as I've ever been. Back-to-back 90-minute matches in the space of five, six days. I don't think I've done that for a very long time, so I think it shows you where I'm at physically.”

Kuol’s injury ultimately ruled him out of a potential loan exit last summer. With less than two weeks left in the January transfer window, the club are still open to loan offers for Kuol - but the player remains relaxed about the situation.

“Generally speaking, I feel like I'm in a happy place right now,” Kuol told The Gazette when asked if he could leave Newcastle this month. “I'm in a good place. I'd say a big shout-out to the coaching staff here, in and around the 21s.

“They've been giving me a lot of confidence in training, and the training, I find them enjoyable. I can feel myself getting fitter and more consistent every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think just consistently keep playing games, keep helping the team, and just keep training well every day. If you're training every day consistently and training well, it builds confidence and it makes you more eager to come into training every day with a smile on your face and willingness to work hard.”

Garang Kuol in action for Newcastle United in a friendly against Tottenham Hotspur. | Getty Images

Newcastle Under-21s lead coach Diarmuid O'Carroll spoke highly of Kuol after his goal and assist against Gateshead as he wants to keep working with the Australian to help him improve.

“He’s brilliant, a really good guy, really bubbly,” he said. “You need to get to know him and I think the challenge for him is he came across the world really, really young, off the back of the World Cup.

“There was a lot of expectation put on his shoulders. He went on a couple of loans which were very difficult. I know Scottish football really well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To go and play for Hearts is difficult, never mind being 17 or 18. So I think it's been good for him. It's been good for him to be with us for a period of time. He's been doing that week in, week out. I think he's a very exciting talent.

“But we need to manage him, get him working a little bit harder as we go and his quality comes out. But he's a joy to work with.

“I look at him as a very good project. I look at him as someone that I believe has the talent to play at a very high level.

“So he excites me to work with. So I actually gravitate towards people like that and I think, ‘you know what, I want to help you in your career’. He's had a couple of challenging loans but that can help you. That can be a positive as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Speaking to people, communicating with them, not using it as a general and speaking to them one on one. So far, I've got a good reaction from Garang and I think there's more to come.

“Hopefully when it comes to the summer, regardless if he's in the building or out of the building, he'll be in a very, very good position.”