Newcastle United face fresh competition in the battle for Tyler Dibling’s signature.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle have been monitoring the 18-year-old winger since 2022 and came close to signing him that summer only for him to move to Chelsea and quickly return to Southampton. Now in 2025, Dibling is a regular in the Southampton first team having scored four goals in 29 appearances for the club.

But with Premier League relegation looming for Southampton, several clubs are circling and ready to snap Dibling up this summer. A January move has been ruled out with the teenager out for six weeks with an ankle injury.

Dibling is valued at £25million with Newcastle and Liverpool among those interested from the Premier League. But now there is fresh competition from abroad, according to sources in Germany.

Sky Sports in Germany have claimed that RB Leipzig want to sign Dibling and are willing to pay £25million in order to secure his signature this summer. Sky’s Florian Plettenberg also named Tottenham Hotspur as one of the Premier League club’s also interested in

Newcastle have admired Dibling since he scored a first-half hat-trick for Southampton Under-21s at St James’ Park back in 2022 and the need for the club to upgrade in the right-wing position is of particular importance to sporting director Paul Mitchell with Miguel Almiron set to leave this transfer window.

Almiron has a £10million move to Atlanta United lined-up, leaving Jacob Murphy as the club’s only senior right winger.

After scoring a hat-trick at St James’ Park in 2022, Dibling admitted it was a ‘buzz’ to play at Newcastle’s home stadium.

Speaking at the time to Southampton’s website, Dibling said: "Yeah, it was good. A hat-trick in the first half, I've never done that before. The fans were good, considering there weren't that many.

"It was a real buzz, and it was nice to play in a stadium like this. All the [goals were the] same. That's what I do most, pick it up and drive, have a bang – and hopefully it goes in."

Dibling’s versatility and potential make him an attractive option for Newcaslte, but there are understood to be enough reservations amongst the recruitment team that could see them turn their attentions elsewhere come the summer. For the moment, the next step in his career is one to watch from a Newcastle perspective.