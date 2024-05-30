Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United transfers: The future of Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo is set to dominate headlines in the coming weeks.

Fabrizio Romano believes Newcastle United are still favourites to sign Tosin Adarabioyo from Fulham, despite interest from Chelsea in the defender. Unlike the Blues, Newcastle will not play European football next season after Manchester United’s FA Cup final win ensured their 7th placed Premier League finish wouldn’t be enough for Conference League football.

Instead, it will be Chelsea that plays in that competition with the Red Devils playing Europa League football. Adarabioyo, meanwhile, will leave Fulham as a free agent and Romano believes he could be playing his football at St James’ Park next season, but stressed the situation remains ‘open’.

Speaking on The Debrief, Romano said: “First of all it’s an open situation. I still see Newcastle as favourites because Newcastle started to work on this deal in March. For Tosin there is still discussions ongoing but I see Newcastle as favourites.

“Interest from Chelsea has been there since the final week of March, Chelsea are well informed on Tosin. I’m not aware of anything advanced with Chelsea. I’m not sure anything is decided with Chelsea, I think the situation is still quite open with Newcastle pushing to make it happen.”