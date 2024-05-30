Fabrizio Romano names Newcastle United as ‘favourites’ to sign defender as Chelsea plot ‘hijack’
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fabrizio Romano believes Newcastle United are still favourites to sign Tosin Adarabioyo from Fulham, despite interest from Chelsea in the defender. Unlike the Blues, Newcastle will not play European football next season after Manchester United’s FA Cup final win ensured their 7th placed Premier League finish wouldn’t be enough for Conference League football.
Instead, it will be Chelsea that plays in that competition with the Red Devils playing Europa League football. Adarabioyo, meanwhile, will leave Fulham as a free agent and Romano believes he could be playing his football at St James’ Park next season, but stressed the situation remains ‘open’.
Speaking on The Debrief, Romano said: “First of all it’s an open situation. I still see Newcastle as favourites because Newcastle started to work on this deal in March. For Tosin there is still discussions ongoing but I see Newcastle as favourites.
“Interest from Chelsea has been there since the final week of March, Chelsea are well informed on Tosin. I’m not aware of anything advanced with Chelsea. I’m not sure anything is decided with Chelsea, I think the situation is still quite open with Newcastle pushing to make it happen.”
Adarabioyo became a regular at Craven Cottage under Marco Silva, but fell out of the team in the final weeks of the season when it became clear he was likely to leave the club when the summer window opened. Along with Adarabioyo, Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly has also been linked with a free transfer to St James’ Park this summer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.