‘We’ll see’ - Leeds United chief drops major transfer admission amid Newcastle United transfer links
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe has admitted they may have to sell players this summer in order to abide by financial restrictions. Leeds were defeated by Southampton in Sunday’s Championship play-off final and face another season in the second-tier.
Their failure to seal a return to the Premier League means Leeds now face a huge task in order to stay within the boundaries laid out by the EFL’s Profit and Sustainability rules. One way they may be able to do this is by selling players this summer, with players like Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville already being linked with a move away from Elland Road.
Newcastle United have been credited with interest in both Gray and Summerville in recent times and Marathe has admitted there will be some tough decisions made this summer.
Asked specifically about Gray and whether Leeds will be able to keep hold of the 18-year-old this summer, Marathe replied: “If I can paint the big picture for you, there are certain things that we need to do and we will make sure we are fully compliant with P&S, as we always have been.
“And there are certain trade-offs that we have to make and so we'll have to get to the drawing board and figure out which moves we have to make sure that we are compliant. It's too early to say. Obviously Archie is a tremendous player, as are all of the players who put in so much effort for us, but you know, every season brings change and so I can't yet comment on it, but we'll see what happens.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.