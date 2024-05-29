Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United failed to earn promotion from the Championship after being defeated by Southampton in Sunday’s play-off final.

Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe has admitted they may have to sell players this summer in order to abide by financial restrictions. Leeds were defeated by Southampton in Sunday’s Championship play-off final and face another season in the second-tier.

Their failure to seal a return to the Premier League means Leeds now face a huge task in order to stay within the boundaries laid out by the EFL’s Profit and Sustainability rules. One way they may be able to do this is by selling players this summer, with players like Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville already being linked with a move away from Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United have been credited with interest in both Gray and Summerville in recent times and Marathe has admitted there will be some tough decisions made this summer.

Asked specifically about Gray and whether Leeds will be able to keep hold of the 18-year-old this summer, Marathe replied: “If I can paint the big picture for you, there are certain things that we need to do and we will make sure we are fully compliant with P&S, as we always have been.