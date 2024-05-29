Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United have confirmed that Paul Dummett, along with four of his teammates, will leave the club this summer.

Paul Dummett has penned an emotional farewell message after Newcastle United confirmed that he, along with Matt Ritchie, Kell Watts, Jeff Hendrick and Loris Karius, will leave the club when their current contracts expire. Dummett was Newcastle United’s longest-serving player and rose through the ranks at the club, before making his senior debut for the club during an FA Cup clash against Brighton in January 2013.

Dummett would become an ever reliable member of the team with the peak of his Magpies career coming under Rafa Benitez where he was a fairly regular member of the Spaniard’s starting XI. Taking to social media, Dummett spoke of his memories as a Magpies player, being a boyhood fan of the club and had a special mention for Eddie Howe and his impact at St James’ Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dummett’s post read: “The time has come for me to say goodbye to the club. I write this message with a heavy heart having been proud to have represented the first team for 12 years, something I never thought in a million years I’d ever achieve.

“I grew up a Newcastle fan and a season ticket holder, joining the club as an eight-year-old. Leaving at 32, my time at Newcastle is something I could have only dreamed of. 24 years of dedicating my life to playing for Newcastle United, I leave with my head held high and proud of the achievements we’ve had as a team in my time here.

“Through all the highs and the lows, from winning promotion back to the Premier League after relegation to captaining the team multiple times and being back in the Champions League. Memories for a lifetime.

“I’d like to thank all the coaches in the academy who helped start my journey and to the six managers I have worked under at the club who all showed great faith in me during my career. There are so many other people I would also like to thank. All the incredible staff I have worked with over the years, all the players I’ve played with and friends I’ve made along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A special thank you to my family for their constant support. I couldn’t have done it without you. Eddie Howe has been incredible since he joined in 2021, securing Premier League survival and bringing back Champions League football.

“Although I haven’t played as much as I would’ve liked, what an incredible journey it’s been. Eddie is an amazing leader. His work ethic, honesty and belief has been nothing short of inspiring. I am honoured to have had the opportunity to work under him. And most important of all, I’d like to thank the Newcastle fans for their support.