Bruno Guimaraes’ £100million release clause in his Newcastle United contract has ‘officially expired’.

The 26-year-old signed a new contract at Newcastle last year which included a time-sensitive release clause that could be triggered between May and June 2024. Guimaraes has attracted interest from the likes of Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.

City were understood to be considering triggering the release clause while PSG distanced themselves from a deal. Arsenal remain interested in the midfielder despite not triggering the clause.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Providing an update on the situation, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano stated: “Bruno Guimarães release clause worth £100m has officially expired, no longer valid from today (June 25). “Newcastle are be able to decide on Bruno's future if clubs will present proposals in the coming weeks.”

The update comes after another disappointing international outing for Guimaraes and Brazil as they opened their Copa America group stage campaign with a 0-0 draw against Costa Rica. Guimaraes played the full 90 minutes for the five-time world champions, who have now gone a record five competitive matches without a win.

Next up for the midfielder and Brazil is Miguel Almiron’s Paraguay on June 28. Paraguay lost their opening group match 2-0 to Colombia with Almiron being substituted just before the hour mark.