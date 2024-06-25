Newcastle United & Celtic in talks to sign 18-year-old striker after Leeds United appearance
Middlesbrough striker Ajay Matthews is set to leave the club this summer and has been in talks with several interested parties, including Newcastle.
According to youth football expert, The Secret Scout, Premier League clubs Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, Southampton and Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers are hoping to sign the 18-year-old.
Matthews scored 16 goals in 17 starts at youth level for Boro during the 2023-24 campaign and has been capped by England at Under-18s level. The teenager also made his debut for Middlesbrough’s first-team in April as he was a late substitute in a 4-3 defeat to Leeds United.
Newcastle have already signed 16-year-old defender Aaron Epia from Everton and 14-year-old midfielder CJ Afumuzor from Portsmouth for the academy so far this summer. The club are also in talks with 16-year-old Blackburn Rovers’ midfielder Rory Finneran, who made his senior debut in the FA Cup back in January.
Newcastle are set for a busy summer recruiting young players for the academy after confirming the release of several youngsters at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.
Amadou Diallo, Michael Ndiweni, Will Brown, Jude Smith, Jordan Hackett, Matthew Bondswell, Lucas De Bolle, Kyle Crossley, Dylan Stephenson, Shaun Mavididi, Taylor Ross and Carter Milmore will all leave the club at Under-21s and Under-18s level when their contracts expire at the end of June.
