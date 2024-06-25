Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United have held discussions to sign another academy player this summer.

Middlesbrough striker Ajay Matthews is set to leave the club this summer and has been in talks with several interested parties, including Newcastle.

According to youth football expert, The Secret Scout, Premier League clubs Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, Southampton and Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers are hoping to sign the 18-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthews scored 16 goals in 17 starts at youth level for Boro during the 2023-24 campaign and has been capped by England at Under-18s level. The teenager also made his debut for Middlesbrough’s first-team in April as he was a late substitute in a 4-3 defeat to Leeds United.

Newcastle have already signed 16-year-old defender Aaron Epia from Everton and 14-year-old midfielder CJ Afumuzor from Portsmouth for the academy so far this summer. The club are also in talks with 16-year-old Blackburn Rovers’ midfielder Rory Finneran, who made his senior debut in the FA Cup back in January.

Newcastle are set for a busy summer recruiting young players for the academy after confirming the release of several youngsters at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.