Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United want to get a transfer for Yankuba Minteh completed this week.

The 19-year-old winger joined Newcastle from Odense for around £7million last summer and is yet to make a first-team appearance having spent the full 2023-24 campaign on loan at Feyenoord.

The Gambian winger scored 11 goals in 37 appearances, helping Feyenoord secure a Champions League place and the KNVB Cup. Several clubs across Europa have been credited with an interest in Minteh, with Newcastle poised to earn a quick profit on the teenager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle reportedly value Minteh at £40million and would prefer to asses the winger properly in pre-season. But PSR pressures have forced the club to consider selling one of their most promising youngsters to satisfy financial rules.

Newcastle have to raise funds by June 30 in order to satisfy the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

Everton were understood to be Minteh’s preferred destination as he wishes to test himself in the Premier League. But Newcastle’s withdrawal from talks with The Toffees for striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has had a knock-on impact on the Minteh deal, with Ligue 1 side Lyon now reportedly leading the race.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Lyon are pushing to agree personal terms with the player with Newcastle looking to get the deal done by June 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Olympique Lyon keep working on deal for Yankuba Minteh on both club and player side,” Romano tweeted. “OL are pushing to convince the player and agree on personal terms. Newcastle want to get Minteh exit sealed and done this week.”