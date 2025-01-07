Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United are planning to tie Fabian Schar down to a new contract at St James’ Park.

Schar is out of contract at the end of the season and free to agree a pre-contract with a club abroad from this month. But both Newcastle and the player are understood to be keen to agree a new deal that will keep the Swiss centre-back on Tyneside.

Schar recently passed 200 appearances for Newcastle and has spoken openly about his desire to stay at the club. The 33-year-old defender has played more games for the club than anyone else since Eddie Howe’s arrival as head coach in November 2021.

And Howe is hoping for a ‘quick solution’ to the contract talks.

“Yeah, the ones we want to begin negotiations with we, of course, would want to get a quick solution with them,” Howe told The Gazette. “But it's all a delicate balance with all the financial conditions that we're working towards. So let's see what happens with those.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has since revealed that negotiations regarding a new deal for Schar at Newcastle are ‘advancing well.

He posted on social media: “Understand Newcastle are stepping up efforts in talks over new deal for Fabian Schär. Negotiations underway and advancing well as Newcastle want to make it happen and keep Schär at the club.”

Schar is one of several Newcastle players currently out of contract at the end of the season. The club recently triggered a contract extension to keep Sean Longstaff until June 2026 but the likes of Martin Dubravka, John Ruddy, Emil Krafth, Callum Wilson and Jamaal Lascelles are out of contract at the end of the season.

Speaking about the possibility of a new deal at Newcastle, Schar told Swiss outlet BlueSport: “I feel really comfortable at Newcastle. I’ve been playing for years and I have a coach who relies on me. Everything is right for me.

“I would love to stay. The club and the coach know what they have in me. Basically, things have always gone relatively quickly in recent years. The club wanted to keep me, I wanted to stay. That’s why it was never a big deal.”

And Howe has consistently spoken highly of the defender, who has scored four goals for the club so far this season.

“With Fabian, just speaking from my behalf, he's been incredible for me,” Howe said earlier this season. “I have to say he has been absolutely sensational with some of the performances he's delivered.

“He's an integral part of what we're doing. His use of the ball is well known, his technical qualities and defensively he's been very strong for us. Yes, he's an important player and we'd love to keep him.”

Schar joined Newcastle from Deportivo La Coruna for just £3million in 2018 and is regarded as one of the club’s best ‘bargain’ signings of the Premier League era. The 86-time Swiss international has scored 19 goals in 208 appearances for the club.