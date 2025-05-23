Fabrizio Romano gives update on Man City 'interest' in £32m Newcastle United star

The latest transfer talk from St James Park as Manchester City are linked with a surprise move for a Newcastle United star.

Fabrizio Romano has delivered a major update on Manchester City’s reported interest in Newcastle United star Tino Livramento.

The former Chelsea academy product has become a key figure within the Magpies squad after moving to St James Park from Southampton in a reported £32m deal during the summer of 2023. Since then, the 22-year-old has made 44 appearances in all competitions and produced arguably his most impressive display to nullify Liverpool star Mo Salah that played no small part in Newcastle’s 2-1 Carabao Cup final win against the Reds earlier this season.

Livramento has also progressed into the senior setup with England during his time on Tyneside and earned his first cap when he appeared in a 5-0 Nations League win against the Republic of Ireland in November last year. The Magpies full-back was expected to feature for Thomas Tuchel’s side during friendlies against Andorra and Senegal next month - but his name was absent when the Three Lions squad was announced on Friday morning. However, Livramento will see international duty this summer after he was named in an England Under-21 training squad that will prepare for this summer’s Euro 2025 tournament in Slovakia.

Recent weeks have suggested Livramento’s form has not gone unnoticed after Manchester City were linked with a move for the United star as they look to replace Kyle Walker on the right-hand side of their defence. The veteran full-back left City during the January transfer window as he joined AC Milan on loan for the remainder of the season and is set to return to the Etihad Stadium this summer. As it stands, Walker will see out the remaining year of his current deal with Guardiola’s side - but the City boss has confirmed the 95-times capped England international will not return to take part in this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup. However, Milan appeared to have dropped a big hint over where Walker’s long-term future could lie after the former Tottenham Hotspur star appeared in a dramatic video unveiling their new home kit for the 2025/26 season.

There have been reports suggesting City have shortlisted Magpies full-back Livramento as their priority target to replace Walker should the long-serving defender make a permanent move away from the club - and transfer expert Romano has given an update on their interest via his social media accounts.

He posted on X: “More on Manchester City plans. Pep confirms today that Kyle Walker won’t be part of the future plans, he will leave this summer. Tino Livramento remains the number one target at right back, won’t be easy deal with Newcastle.”

What has Eddie Howe said about Tino Livramento’s future at Newcastle United?

Newcastle United's English head coach Eddie Howe (L) celebrates with Newcastle United's English defender #21 Valentino Livramento (R) on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Newcastle United at King Power Stadium in Leicester. | AFP via Getty Images

Speaking in February when reports of City’s interest in Livramento first emerged, the Magpies boss said: "It goes without saying (wanting to keep Livramento). It's frustrating for us that we're consistently talking about players rumoured to be leaving. We want to go the other way and strengthen our group. We want to make the team stronger for the future rather than lose our best players."

