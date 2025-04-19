Lewis Miley, Newcastle United midfielder. | AFP via Getty Images

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has dropped a transfer bombshell regarding Newcastle United.

According to Romano, Newcastle midfielder Lewis Miley is attracting ‘strong interest’ from across the Premier League and Bundesliga ahead of the summer transfer window.

After playing 26 times for Newcastle last season, Miley has been limited to 16 appearances in all competitions with only four coming from the start. He scored in his only Premier League start of the campaign so far with Newcastle beating Nottingham Forest 4-3 at St James’ Park back in February, he also found the net in the 3-1 win over Bromley in the FA Cup third round.

Miley faces stiff competition for the midfield positions at Newcastle that simply wasn’t there for large periods last season. The return of Sandro Tonali from suspension and Joelinton from injury has seen Miley play a bit-part role in the side this season.

Fabrizio Romano provides Newcastle United transfer update

On Friday, Romano issued a transfer update regarding Miley on X, which read: “Several clubs are following the situation of Lewis Miley ahead of the summer transfer window.

“Premier League and Bundesliga clubs hold strong interest in the midfielder who may find it difficult for game time behind such a strong midfield three at Newcastle.”

Miley, who turns 19 next month, remains a highly rated young player at Newcastle, who are in a significantly stronger PSR position than they were last summer, where they felt forced to sell academy graduate Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest for £35million.

Any sale of Miley would represent pure profit and significantly benefit Newcastle in terms of PSR. But The Gazette understands that Newcastle view Miley as a ‘valuable member of the squad’ and would ideally want to keep him beyond the summer.

Miley’s age, profile and club-trained status will be beneficial to Newcastle when submitting their UEFA squad lists next season. The 18-year-old signed a new long-term deal at Newcastle last year which is understood to run until June 2028.

Newcastle United: ‘The best’ midfield in the Premier League

While Miley has shown plenty of promise and potential at Newcastle over the past couple of seasons, the strength of the Tonali, Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes midfield trio means regular first-team football is currently hard to come by.

Fellow academy graduate Sean Longstaff finds himself in a similar position to Miley, as does Joe Willock. But Newcastle’s current midfield three has been hailed as ‘the best’ in the Premier League, a claim assistant manager Jason Tindal admitted was hard to dispute.

“I would say they're certainly up there, whether that's me myself being biased or not,” Tindall said. “But you're talking three international players, one is an Italian international and two are Brazilian internationals, so I think when you look at the calibre of countries that they play for and the players that they are, they're certainly a tough opposition for anybody to play against.

“They're in really good form, they've got a really good understanding of each other's strengths and weaknesses. They're great characters, they won't drop below their standards, they're great leaders and we're going to need that leadership and quality for the remaining games.”