FAN BLOG: Why Newcastle United has lost its soul
One win in eight games, crowds dwindling and little to no hope on the terraces that a change in regime is forthcoming – Newcastle United look like a club in free fall at the moment.
But what is the fan view of the debacle on Tyneside? In a special fan blog, here’s David Black’s thoughts on the season so far under Bruce – and Mike Ashley.
I have been very surprised at the reaction of some to the news of Peter Kenyon’s alleged latest takeover attempt.
The story being taken with a large pinch of salt is no shock but I’ve seen a number of fans turn their nose up at the prospect of a takeover without hundreds of millions being made available for spending.
Although the carrot of BZG’s billions was dangled over the summer the reality is that very few clubs end up with hundreds of millions in the transfer kitty. It’s been a long time since a Man City-type scenario and as much as we’d all love that to happen, it is not realistic.
We are a fanbase desperate for change with an owner who has sucked the ambition out of the club. Fans are leaving in their thousands and match day no longer brings the nerves it once did. Apathy has taken over.
Surely any owner who wants the club to compete and be the best it can be is a step forward? There will always be a business element to owning a football club but a new ownership that has ambitions above finishing 17th has got to be something worth pursuing.
Fans who have watched the club play at a lower level still stuck with the club because it was their club. That feeling is disappearing rapidly and anybody who can restore that feeling will immediately be loved on Tyneside. I think the banner that read “We don’t demand a team that wins, we demand a club that tries” has never been more relevant than now. We need somebody to make Newcastle United a club to be proud of again.
