News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

FIFA 23 Team of the Year: How Newcastle United fans can vote for Kieran Trippier

Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier has been nominated for FIFA 23’s Team of the Year.

By Joe Buck
5 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 4:05pm

The defender’s stunning form for the Magpies means he has been nominated alongside some of football’s biggest names to be included in FIFA 23’s Team of the Year. Trippier’s consistency at right-back has been a major part of Newcastle’s ascension to the upper echelons of the Premier League table with the former Atletico Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur man helping to transform Newcastle’s fortunes since his arrival in early-January 2022.

Read More
Youssoufa Moukoko: Who is the record setting Newcastle United and Chelsea target...
Hide Ad

Summarised by some wonderful strikes against Everton, Aston Villa and Manchester City, Trippier has been a weapon in attack for the Magpies, just as much as he’s relied upon for solidity and consistency in defence.

Most Popular

Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk, Chelsea defender Thiago Silva, RB Leipzig wonderkid Josko Gvardiol and PSG and Brazil star Marquinhos are among the 25 defenders in the vote. Newcastle fans can vote for Trippier by following the link here or visiting the FIFA 23 website.

Kieran Trippier of Newcastle United applauds the fans after the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle United at Hillsborough on January 07, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Kieran TrippierTottenham HotspurPremier League