The defender’s stunning form for the Magpies means he has been nominated alongside some of football’s biggest names to be included in FIFA 23’s Team of the Year. Trippier’s consistency at right-back has been a major part of Newcastle’s ascension to the upper echelons of the Premier League table with the former Atletico Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur man helping to transform Newcastle’s fortunes since his arrival in early-January 2022.

Summarised by some wonderful strikes against Everton, Aston Villa and Manchester City, Trippier has been a weapon in attack for the Magpies, just as much as he’s relied upon for solidity and consistency in defence.

Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk, Chelsea defender Thiago Silva, RB Leipzig wonderkid Josko Gvardiol and PSG and Brazil star Marquinhos are among the 25 defenders in the vote. Newcastle fans can vote for Trippier by following the link here or visiting the FIFA 23 website.