Five players that could leave Newcastle United this summer - and four that will not

The transfer speculation regarding new signings and possible sales at Newcastle United has ramped up in recent weeks.

Newcastle United are facing one of the biggest summer transfer windows in their recent history as they prepare to return to European competition.

The Magpies are currently competing with the likes of Aston Villa, Chelsea and Manchester City to secure one of the five Champions League places on offer in this season’s Premier League as they look to return to European football’s top table for the second time in Eddie Howe’s managerial reign.

However, no matter what happens over the next month, the Magpies will compete in European competition next season after their Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool ensured Newcastle will compete in the Europa Conference League for the first time if they miss out on a Champions League or Europa League spot.

With an increasingly hectic fixture schedule, there will be a need for some intense summer business as United look to boost Howe’s squad and that means some players will be moved on to make way for new arrivals. But who could be leaving St James Park this summer - and, perhaps more importantly, who will not?

Five players that could leave Newcastle United this summer

Callum Wilson

The experienced striker is out of contract at the end of the season and there has been speculation suggesting he could be handed a new one-year deal. However, the Magpies are targeting a new frontman this summer to provide competition and cover to Alexander Isak and it seems likely Wilson will depart for pastures new.

Matt Targett

The role Targett played in United’s push away from the Premier League relegation zone following his arrival in January 2022 should not be underplayed. However, injuries have hampered his attempts to play a regular part over the last 18 months and he seems set to leave St James Park this summer.

Martin Dubravka

The Slovakia international penned a new one-year deal last month after producing a number of eye-catching displays during Nick Pope’s absence. However, the England stopper is now established as Eddie Howe’s number one once again and a decent offer could well see Dubravka depart.

Sean Longstaff

The Magpies academy product will enter the final 12 months of his current deal this summer and reportedly has a number of suitors for his signature. The likes of Leeds United and Everton have all been linked with the midfielder and given Longstaff provides pure profit for United’s battle with the Premier League profit and sustainability regulations, a deal seems likely.

Odysseas Vlachodimos

A bizarre and seemingly unnecessary signing last summer, the Greece international has played just 45 minutes of competitive action for United after appearing in the Carabao Cup third round win against AFC Wimbledon. Finding a buyer for the former Nottingham Forest man could prove difficult - but a loan exit can not be ruled out.

Four players that won’t leave Newcastle United this summer

Alexander Isak

United supporters are quite rightly becoming bored of talk of Isak’s future given the Sweden international has never suggested he would be open to a departure and Newcastle have continually stressed their desire to retain his services. Isak’s prolific performances this season were always likely to attract attention from elsewhere - but it seems more likely he will enter into new contract negotiations rather than transfer talks during the close-season.

Bruno Guimaraes

It would not be overplaying it to suggest Bruno is now United’s talisman. Since joining the Magpies in January 2022, the Brazil international has become integral to Eddie Howe’s plans and he seems to have fallen in love with Newcastle as much as the supporters have fallen in love with him. There have been links with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool during his time at St James Park - but qualifying for Europe and securing the Carabao Cup will have played a part in convincing Bruno further success can be found on Tyneside.

Sandro Tonali

Is there a more in-form midfielder in the Premier League or even Europe at this point in time? Arguably not! Tonali may have suffered a challenging start to life in England but he has now firmly hit his stride and has been in stunning form in the heart of Howe’s midfield. There have been links with a return to Italy but Tonali appears happy on Tyneside and it seems highly unlikely any Serie A club could afford what would be a sizeable fee.

Harvey Barnes

There had been some tentative talk Barnes could be allowed to leave St James Park this summer in a bid to raise further transfer funds. However, qualification for Europe, the sales of Lloyd Kelly and Miguel Almiron and, most importantly, Barnes’ outstanding recent form, mean the former Leicester City winger is highly likely to remain on Tyneside and play a big role next season.