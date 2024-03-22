Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United goalkeeper Loris Karius has reportedly been offered to Serie A side AS Roma.

Karius is openly seeking a move to Italy to be closer to his family and recently hired Italian-based agency Circum with his contract at St James' Park set to expire this summer. With the 30-year-old set to become a free agent at the end of June, Karius' new representatives have offered his services to Roma, according to Corriere dello Sport.

Roma currently sit fifth in Serie A and are under the management of Daniele De Rossi who is a former Italy team-mate of Circum co-founder Claudio Marchisio. They have also reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League and could qualify for the Champions League next season.

Karius joined Newcastle as a free agent in 2022 and has made just two competitive appearances for the club since. His debut came in the 2-0 Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester United in February 2023 and almost exactly a year later he made his Premier League debut in a 4-1 defeat at Arsenal.

The former Liverpool man has admitted a move to Italy this summer would be 'great'.

“Of course, it would be a great solution if there were good options for me, regardless of proximity to my family,” Karius told Gazzetta dello Sport. “I have always followed Serie A and it intrigues me a lot, but it is too early to talk about the future.

"Claudio [Marchisio] and I are friends, I know him well and I think he is the right person. I want to go back to being number one like I always have been except for the last two years. When I play I do well and I know I have enough quality to perform at the highest levels again.

“When I arrived [at Newcastle], they already had a starting goalkeeper, and it wasn’t easy for me. I definitely aim to play more and that’s why I train hard every day.

“Being a goalkeeper is very difficult, the challenge is to stay positive knowing that you are not playing and to be ready.