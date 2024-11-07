Joelinton has set his sights on ending the club’s long wait for a major trophy.

Newcastle United’s wait for a major domestic honour will tick over the 70 year mark should they not win this season’s Carabao Cup. The Magpies face Brentford on Wednesday 18 December at St James’ Park in their third-straight Carabao Cup quarter-final appearance.

However, the Bees have a history of upsetting them in this competition having knocked Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United side out of the competition at the same stage back in 2020. Two years on from their defeat against Manchester United in the final, a return to Wembley is again in the offing for the Magpies and Joelinton is keen to play his part in ending their long wait for a major trophy.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Brazilian said: “I love the club, I love the fans and I love the city.

“It’s not always easy but I always try to give my best everyday, trying everyday that I step onto the pitch I try to give everything I have to make this club succeed. That has stayed in my mind, I will always give my best and I want to win something and put my name in the history of the club forever.”

This claim is one that has been echoed by Joelinton’s compatriot Bruno Guimaraes in the not too distant past. Writing in the club’s matchday programme ahead of the season opener against Southampton, Guimaraes wrote: “I’ve always said that I want to put my name in the history of Newcastle United and when one day I move on, I want the fans to speak about Bruno and to have left a legacy here.”

“I want my photo to be in the reception like Sir Bobby Robson, Kevin Keegan, Jackie Milburn. I want to be a legend like them - but to truly achieve that, we need to lift a trophy.”

The Magpies are one of four teams still left in the competition that have never lifted the League Cup, with Southampton, Crystal Palace and Brentford the other three clubs eyeing a first triumph. The Magpies are also one of six teams to have played in two finals but never lifted the trophy alongside West Ham, Everton, Sunderland, Bolton Wanderers and Southampton.