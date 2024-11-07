Newcastle United to attend Premier League meeting following Man City APT rules U-Turn

Newcastle United and the 19 other Premier League clubs will attend a meeting later this month to vote on changes to Associated Party Transaction rules.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following Manchester City’s case against the Premier League, one in which both sides claimed victory, a meeting between the clubs was hastily arranged in order to amend Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules. However, that meeting, initially slated for Thursday 17 October, was postponed so the Premier League could take ‘the necessary time to develop our proposals and the associated draft rule amendments’.

Mail Sport now report that this meeting will now take place in London on Friday 22 November. A 14-page document has been sent to all clubs ahead of the meeting which could have a major impact on how clubs are funded going forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of Manchester City’s claims against the Premier League highlighted the impact of interest-free shareholder loans that fund other clubs with clubs like Arsenal and Brighton two clubs that would be most impacted by any change to these rules.

For Newcastle United, any change on APT rules could potentially give them more freedom and wiggle room to agree lucrative sponsorship agreements, deals that can then be reflected in their finances and help against the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability calculations. Seven Premier League clubs would need to vote against the new proposals to stop them from going through in what could turn out to be a landmark moment for the Premier League and the future of investment within the sport and its biggest clubs.