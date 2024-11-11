Newcastle United and West Ham hit with double suspension blow as £94m trio at risk

Both Newcastle United and West Ham will be without key players due to suspension when they face off at St James’ Park in two weeks time.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United will head into that game against the Hammers having won three successive games in all competitions. Their win against Nottingham Forest made it back-to-back Premier League victories and ensured they would enter the international break in 8th place and just one point behind Forest in the table.

The international break is probably coming at the wrong time for Eddie Howe’s side who have all the momentum, garnered by those three wins. Howe was able to name an unchanged starting XI for their trip to the City Ground but will have to make a change for the game against Julen Lopetegui’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s because he will be without Dan Burn for the visit of West Ham after he picked up his fifth booking of the season just minutes into Sunday’s win. Burn was booked by Anthony Taylor after bringing down Morgan Gibbs-White who looked to break for the hosts.

Burn was able to avoid a second yellow during the next 84 minutes but will not be able to face West Ham. Joelinton and Fabian Schar, who came into Sunday’s game also on four yellow cards, avoided being booked and so will be available for selection.

The Hammers, meanwhile, will not have Mohammed Kudus available to pick for their trip to the north east after he was handed an additional two-game ban by the FA. Kudus was sent off against Tottenham Hotspur and was handed a three-match ban, however, the FA revealed last week that the Ghanaian will serve an additional two games, meaning he will miss the game at St James’ Park.

Kudus scored in both matches between the two sides last season. Lopetegui will have Lucas Paqueta available, however, after he avoided a yellow card during their goalless draw with Everton on Saturday. Paqueta, like Joelinton and Schar, has also been booked four times this season and will serve a one game ban if he picks up a yellow card before their 20th game of the season.