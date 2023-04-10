The Mexican striker wouldn’t make a competitive appearance for Newcastle’s first-team during his time on Tyneside before rejoining his parent club Santos Laguna earlier this year. Injury problems plagued his time at the club with Munoz failing to nail-down a regular spot in the Under-21’s side.

Replacing Callum Wilson late on against Athletic Bilbao in a pre-season friendly at St James’ Park in July was the closest Munoz got to the first-team during his time at the club, however, he has revealed that he has no regrets about making the move, describing the move to Newcastle as a ‘dream’. Munoz told 90min: “There was a lot of talk for 18 months, some people agreed with the move, many people disagreed.

“But for me personally, it helped me a lot. I take it as a lesson, something very positive for me and now I have to apply it with Santos. I realised what I am capable of doing at that moment and of course I don't regret anything, far from it.

Munoz continued: “I left here at the age of 19 to fulfil a dream in those 18 months in Europe, but without a doubt I was trained here from the age of 14 to get to that point. They prepared me, they taught me certain values. They instilled in me, and they gave me everything so that I could go to Europe alone for 18 months and be able to achieve that objective.”

