News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
1 day ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
1 day ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 day ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 day ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 day ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Forgotten Newcastle United signing opens up about ‘dream’ move despite zero first-team appearances

Santiago Munoz became the last signing of the Mike Ashley era when he joined Newcastle United on an 18-month loan deal in summer 2021.

By Joe Buck
Published 10th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

The Mexican striker wouldn’t make a competitive appearance for Newcastle’s first-team during his time on Tyneside before rejoining his parent club Santos Laguna earlier this year. Injury problems plagued his time at the club with Munoz failing to nail-down a regular spot in the Under-21’s side.

Read More
Manchester United suffer major injury blow as Newcastle United’s rivals question...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Replacing Callum Wilson late on against Athletic Bilbao in a pre-season friendly at St James’ Park in July was the closest Munoz got to the first-team during his time at the club, however, he has revealed that he has no regrets about making the move, describing the move to Newcastle as a ‘dream’. Munoz told 90min: “There was a lot of talk for 18 months, some people agreed with the move, many people disagreed.

Most Popular

“But for me personally, it helped me a lot. I take it as a lesson, something very positive for me and now I have to apply it with Santos. I realised what I am capable of doing at that moment and of course I don't regret anything, far from it.

Munoz continued: “I left here at the age of 19 to fulfil a dream in those 18 months in Europe, but without a doubt I was trained here from the age of 14 to get to that point. They prepared me, they taught me certain values. They instilled in me, and they gave me everything so that I could go to Europe alone for 18 months and be able to achieve that objective.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Santiago Munoz replaced Callum Wilson during the friendly with Athletic Bilbao earlier this season (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)Santiago Munoz replaced Callum Wilson during the friendly with Athletic Bilbao earlier this season (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Santiago Munoz replaced Callum Wilson during the friendly with Athletic Bilbao earlier this season (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Mike Ashley