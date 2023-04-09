Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United all won on Saturday as the trio all increased their hopes of finishing in a Champions League. Whilst games involving Spurs and Newcastle were full of VAR controversy, things were a little more straightforward for the Red Devils as they overcame Everton 2-0 at Old Trafford.

However, injury to key player Rashford could have a major impact on the rest of their season. Rashford hobbled off with ten minutes of the game to go and ten Hag has criticised the scheduling of the Premier League games following this fresh injury blow.

Speaking post-match, the Dutchman said: “We have to wait, how bad or how good it is. Obviously he went off with a complaint, now we have to wait, set a diagnosis and we will see.

“Some things you can't avoid but it was avoidable. Why is the Premier League giving us the late Sunday night game [last week vs. Newcastle] and giving us the early Saturday game? I think it's not right.

“You run the risk, the players can't recover that quickly, we know all research that players need a certain period to recover and it accumulates. So then you run even more of a risk. It's also part of the schedule that we now find ourselves in this situation and now we can only pray he is not dropping off.”

After withdrawing from England duty with injury, Rashford then played every minute of games against Newcastle and Brentford this week before completing 81 minutes of Saturday’s win.