News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
23 hours ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
23 hours ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
23 hours ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 day ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 day ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Manchester United suffer major injury blow as Newcastle United’s rivals question Premier League schedule

Erik ten Hag has questioned the Premier League scheduling after Marcus Rashford limped off during their win over Everton.

By Joe Buck
Published 9th Apr 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read

Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United all won on Saturday as the trio all increased their hopes of finishing in a Champions League. Whilst games involving Spurs and Newcastle were full of VAR controversy, things were a little more straightforward for the Red Devils as they overcame Everton 2-0 at Old Trafford.

Read More
Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes ‘not happy’ after revealing fresh injury b...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, injury to key player Rashford could have a major impact on the rest of their season. Rashford hobbled off with ten minutes of the game to go and ten Hag has criticised the scheduling of the Premier League games following this fresh injury blow.

Most Popular

Speaking post-match, the Dutchman said: “We have to wait, how bad or how good it is. Obviously he went off with a complaint, now we have to wait, set a diagnosis and we will see.

“Some things you can't avoid but it was avoidable. Why is the Premier League giving us the late Sunday night game [last week vs. Newcastle] and giving us the early Saturday game? I think it's not right.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“You run the risk, the players can't recover that quickly, we know all research that players need a certain period to recover and it accumulates. So then you run even more of a risk. It's also part of the schedule that we now find ourselves in this situation and now we can only pray he is not dropping off.”

After withdrawing from England duty with injury, Rashford then played every minute of games against Newcastle and Brentford this week before completing 81 minutes of Saturday’s win.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has criticised the Premier League schedule (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has criticised the Premier League schedule (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has criticised the Premier League schedule (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)
Manchester UnitedMarcus RashfordPremier LeagueEvertonDutchmanTottenham HotspurChampions LeagueVAR