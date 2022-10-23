News you can trust since 1849
Former Arsenal midfielder pushing to face Tottenham Hotspur as Eddie Howe assesses Newcastle United options

Joe Willock’s pushing to return to Newcastle United’s starting XI.

By Miles Starforth
5 minutes ago - 1 min read

The midfielder, signed on a permanent deal from Arsenal last year after a successful half-season loan, hasn’t started any of the club’s last three games because of illness.

However, with Joelinton doubtful for this afternoon’s game against Tottenham Hotspur with a knee injury – and Jonjo Shelvey not yet fit enough to start after recovering from hamstring surgery – Howe may turn to the 23-year-old at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"He's not fully over it, or he wasn't around the Everton game,” said United's head coach. “He was still feeling a little under the weather. I'd love to think, with a few more days, he'll be getting closer to 100%."

Meanwhile, Willock’s looking to score his first goal of the season. He said: “We need key players in our system to either assist or score. Because we’ve been playing a 4-3-3, that’s a big expectation on the No.8s.”

Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock.
