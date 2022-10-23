Former Arsenal midfielder pushing to face Tottenham Hotspur as Eddie Howe assesses Newcastle United options

The midfielder, signed on a permanent deal from Arsenal last year after a successful half-season loan, hasn’t started any of the club’s last three games because of illness.

"He's not fully over it, or he wasn't around the Everton game,” said United's head coach. “He was still feeling a little under the weather. I'd love to think, with a few more days, he'll be getting closer to 100%."

Meanwhile, Willock’s looking to score his first goal of the season. He said: “We need key players in our system to either assist or score. Because we’ve been playing a 4-3-3, that’s a big expectation on the No.8s.”