Former Arsenal winger Marc Overmars linked with Newcastle United as Toon set to battle Chelsea for Serie A star
Marc Overmars has become the latest person to be linked with the Director of Football role at St James’s Park.
Here is all the latest gossip and speculation surrounding incomings at St James’s Park.
Overmars linked with Newcastle role
A new name linked with a Director of Football role at Newcastle United is former Arsenal winger Marc Overmars.
The Dutchman, who famously scored the opening goal in Arsenal’s 1998 FA Cup Final victory over Newcastle United, currently works for Ajax in a role he has held since 2012.
Historically, Ajax are one of Europe’s biggest and best producers of talent and recently, they have seen huge stars make their name in Amsterdam and eventually move away on big-money transfers deals.
Overmars has been credited with snapping up Andre Onana from Barcelona for just £170,000 in 2015 and turning him into one of Europe’s most valuable shot-stoppers.
Overmars has not commented on speculation linking him with Newcastle United.
Barcelona star ‘open’ to joining Newcastle
Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele is reportedly ‘open’ for a move to Newcastle when his contract at the Nou Camp expires in summer.
Dembele moved to Spain from Borussia Dortmund for an eye-watering £120m in summer 2017, but the Frenchman has struggled to adapt to life at Barcelona.
Hamstring injuries have plagued his time there and in order to reinvigorate his career, the 24 year-old may feel a move is his best option.
Dembele would be available on a free transfer in the summer and the Daily Mail are reporting that Dembele could be tempted by a move to Newcastle and that the club would reportedly offer him a five-year contract worth £12.6m.
Newcastle to ‘monitor’ Croatian star
Another player available on a free transfer this summer is Inter Milan’s Marcelo Brozovic.
Brozovic has been locked in contract talks with Inter for a number of weeks and reports suggest that a resolution is still reportedly ‘a long way off’.
Newcastle United are reportedly monitoring this situation with a view to making an approach in the summer should an agreement between Inter and the player fail to be met.
Brozovic has also been attracting interest from Chelsea and PSG however, meaning Newcastle United will do very well in order to attract him to Tyneside.