Mikel Merino has insisted his focus remains on Real Sociedad amid reported interest from Manchester United.

Reports have linked the former Newcastle United man with a move to Old Trafford this summer. Signed by Rafa Benitez on loan in 2017, Merino’s move swiftly became permanent after several stylish midfield displays.

However, the Spain international, then a 21-year-old, lost his place in the team and rumours circulated suggesting he had homesickness. Merino left to join Sociedad the following summer and Toon fans were left with a feeling of what might have been.

Since then, the midfielder has developed into one of Europe’s best midfielders. Impressive performances in La Liga and the Champions League have fuelled links to both Manchester clubs.

But the red half of the city are understood to be ramping up their efforts as new minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe identifies transfer targets. However, Merino, contracted until 2025, has been quick to downplay suggestions of a summer exit.

The now 27-year-old outlined his “total commitment” to Sociedad when grilled about a possible move. Merino said: “The only thing I have in mind is to finish the season well,” he said when asked for an update on his contract situation. That (contract negotiations) is for my representative and the president to carry out.

“During all these years, I have shown total commitment and, in these final months of the season, I want to make sure that Real Sociedad are where they deserve - playing in Europe. I want to make history with the club.