Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United will be taking part in the Premier League Mornings Live festival in Nashville, Tennessee on April 5 and April 6.

As part of the festival, Newcastle legend Rob Lee will attend an 'exclusive supporter meet and greet session' in Nashville on April 6. The event will follow a live screening of Newcastle's match at Fulham on the same day - it is free to attend and takes place at the Nashville Hard Rock Cafe.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee will be joined by fellow Newcastle legend and Premier League Ambassador Alan Shearer. The 58-year-old is regarded as one of The Magpies' greatest ever midfielders having scored 56 goals in 381 appearances for the club between 1992 and 2002.

He played a key role under the management of Kevin Keegan as Newcastle competed at the top end of the Premier League during the mid-90s.

Rob Lee of Newcastle United in action during the FA Carling Premiership match against Barnsley at Oakwell in Barnsley, England. The game ended 2-2. \ Mandatory Credit: Mark Thompson /Allsport

In addition to Lee's meet and greet, Newcastle chief executive officer Darren Eales will lead an 'exclusive International Supporters' Forum' with senior executives from the club on April 5. The forum aims to provide news and receive feedback on several topics from supporters such as club communication and international memberships.

Newcastle spent time in the United States last summer as part of the Premier League Summer Series. A return in July is understood to be under consideration as the club prepares its pre-season plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad