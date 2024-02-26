Next Sunderland manager: Former Newcastle United captain & Leeds United boss linked with Championship job
Sunderland are searching for a new permanent manager following Michael Beale's sacking.
Beale became the shortest permanent manager in Sunderland's history after just two months and 12 games in charge, winning four, drawing two and losing six. Among the six defeats was a 3-0 loss to rivals Newcastle United at the Stadium of Light in the FA Cup third round last month.
Mike Dodds has been appointed as interim manager until the end of the season as The Black Cats search for a permanent replacement for Beale. The early favourite for the role is former Newcastle United captain Scott Parker, who last managed Club Brugge in Belgium.
Parker left Brugge almost a year ago following a Champions League exit and a disappointing run of results in the Belgian Pro League. The 43-year-old also previously managed AFC Bournemouth and Fulham in the Premier League and Championship, earning promotion from the second tier with each side.
Parker played 73 games for Newcastle United between 2005 and 2007, scoring six goals. He replaced Alan Shearer as captain of the club following the striker's retirement in 2006.
Parker's former England team-mate Frank Lampard has also been linked with the role at the Stadium of Light. Lampard previously had spells in charge of Derby County, Everton and Chelsea.
Former Leeds United and Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom is also among the favourites for the position following his dismissal from The Blades earlier this season. Heckingbottom led Sheffield United to promotion from the Championship last season.