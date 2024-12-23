Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer talk from Newcastle United as the Magpies prepare for the January transfer window.

Newcastle United have been delivered a strong message in their pursuit of one reported transfer target after Eddie Howe set his stance on the fortune of long-serving goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

There have been suggestions the Magpies could conduct an overhaul of their goalkeeping ranks over the coming months as Dubravka, Mark Gillespie and John Ruddy are all out of contract at the end of the season. With Nick Pope currently on the sidelines and working his way back from injury, Dubravka has produced two solid performances as he kept clean sheets in Premier League wins against Ipswich Town and Leicester City over the last week amid speculation linking him with a move to the Saudi Arabia Pro League.

Speaking about speculation over Dubravka’s future in his pre-match press conference on Friday, Howe said: “Certainly, we wouldn't want to lose the goalkeeper that's playing for us currently, that wouldn't make sense. So, no, that isn't a deal we would want to sanction currently. Well, these are questions that we have to find answers to. As I say, the Martin situation isn't clear-cut, let's wait and see what happens in the next few weeks. But he's certainly doing very well. I’ve been really pleased with his reintroduction to the team. I think he's given us a calmness, a composure, he's made a couple of really good saves. Let’s not forget the one he made at 1-0 against Ipswich, which was a big moment in the game. So I'm delighted with how he's playing. He's in goal for us at the moment and doing a great job.”

Despite Howe’s comments, Newcastle are facing up to some major decisions over their goalkeepers and are believed to retain an interest in Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford after reportedly being unsuccessful with a £15m offer for the England Under-21 international during the summer. The former Manchester City academy product has kept 12 clean sheets in 21 appearances so far this season as former Newcastle United captain Scott Parker looks to lead the Clarets back into the Premier League. With speculation over Trafford’s future back amongst the headlines, the Burnley boss has stressed his importance to his side’s promotion bid and insisted Turf Moor ‘is the best place’ for the 22-year-old to ply his trade.

As per the Burnley Express, Parker answered a question over the importance of retaining Trafford’s services in the aftermath of Saturday’s home win against Watford. He said: “Yeah, for sure. I’ve said it before, Traffs had a tough time last year but this is the best place for him to be. You’re seeing every bit of a young keeper in development who needs games and needs experience. He’s having a very, very good season and he’s learning as he goes along, which is a huge positive for him.”

Trafford is also reportedly a transfer target of Tottenham Hotspur in January. Spurs lost starting keeper Guglielmo Vicario due to a foot injury. It is set to keep him out for at least two months. Ange Postecoglou said: “He'll make sure he's back as quickly as possible. He's still around the group and invested in what we're doing. He's progressing well.”

Fraser Forster has been standing in for Vicario, however, he made a crucial mistake which led to two Manchester United goals in Spurs’ 4-3 Carabao Cup win last week. According to the Mirror, Tottenham have identified Trafford as a potential January signing, who could step in until Vicario returns. He would then hold the second-choice goalkeeper role in Postecoglou’s squad.