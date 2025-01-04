Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley has been offered a new role.

Staveley was instrumental in brokering the 2021 takeover of Newcastle United led by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund. she left Newcastle alongside her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi in the summer of 2024.

Their departure resulted in the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund’s stake increasing to 85% and RB Sports & Media’s increasing to 15%. Staveley has since been linked with a return to football with Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur having held talks to purchase a minority stake and attended matches at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It has been reported Staveley has been speaking to Qatari investors to make a £500million investment in the Premier League club.

Now Staveley has been offered another route back into football through her links with PIF and Saudi Arabia.

Fans of Newcastle United show their thanks to co-owners Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Amanda Staveley with a flag prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Southampton FC at St James' Park on August 17, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Getty Images

Amanda Staveley offered new PIF-linked role in Saudi Arabia

Following the announcement of the 2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia, Staveley has been offered an ‘advisory role’ by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation. Saudi Arabia’s unopposed World Cup bid was approved by FIFA last month.

As per a report for City AM, Staveley’s close relationship with PIF despite her summer departure from Newcastle has resulted in her being consulted over the new role. While Staveley would not take up a formal position in the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, her experience and contacts at clubs across Europe will likely see her used as a ‘sounding board’ as world football prepares for a second Winter World Cup in the Middle East.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar took place in November and December and resulted in the club football calendar being significantly altered. The change arguably worked in Newcastle’s favour at the time as the club ended up finishing fourth and qualifying for the Champions League in their first full season under PIF ownership.