Former Newcastle United winger Shane Ferguson has been released by Rotherham United following their relegation to League One. Ferguson has spent the last three seasons with the Millers, racking up over 80 appearances for the club.

However, he will leave the club following the expiration of his current contract as new boss Steve Evans begins to shape his squad ahead of their return to League One. Rotherham endured a miserable campaign, winning on just five occasions and collecting 27 points as they finished rock-bottom of the division.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Ferguson, meanwhile, played just nine times for the Millers last season with his first appearance of the campaign coming only in February with the 32-year-old unable to help lift his side off the foot of the table. Previous to his three year spell at Rotherham, Ferguson enjoyed a lengthy stint at Millwall - a club he joined from Newcastle United on a permanent basis in January 2016 after a successful loan spell at the Den.

Ferguson also had loan spells at Rangers and Birmingham City during his time on Tyneside but could never nail down a regular starting spot at St James’ Park - despite making 32 appearances for the Magpies. Ferguson will now be on the lookout for a new club and can join any as a free agent.