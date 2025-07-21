A former Newcastle United midfielder has a new club after agreeing a three-year deal in Portugal.

A former Newcastle United midfielder has secured a deal with Portuguese second tier side Portimonense as they look to move on from two challenging seasons.

The Algarve-based club suffered relegation from the Primeira Liga via a play-off defeat against AVS in May last year and struggled in their first season back in the second tier with a fifteenth placed finish. The appointment of new head coach Tiago Fernandes has led to something of a rebuild of the squad he inherited and one of his latest additions is former Magpies midfielder Lucas De Bolle.

The former academy product was rated as one of the most promising youngsters in the United set-up and made a number of friendly appearances for the Magpies first team as well as being an unused substitute in four Premier League games and a Champions League group stage defeat against Borussia Dortmund in November 2023. De Bolle was released by the Magpies during the summer of 2024 and linked up with former United academy coach Elliott Dickman at National League North neighbours South Shields.

After impressing in a short spell with the Mariners, De Bolle departed earlier this year as Dickman confirmed he was pursuing a move to Portugal with an unnamed club. It has now been confirmed the former Scotland Under-21 international had penned a three-year deal with Portimonense and will be back wearing black and white with the Portuguese club when their new season gets underway with a home game against Penafiel next month.

Speaking at his unveiling last week, the former Magpies prospect said: “Portimonense is a great club in a good league and I am just here to give my all every game and just go from game by game. It’s really good, the training ground is very good, the stadium is obviously really good. I like the coach a lot as well, the new staff and training has been good, (I am) working hard and I am just looking forward to the season starting.

“I am a centre midfielder, I like both sides of the ball, on and off, I am good on the ball trying to transition from defence to attack and then off the ball, using my intensity and physicality to disrupt the other team and to help Portimonense every game.”

South Shields take former Magpies defender on trial

Newcastle United defender Matty Bondswell has joined Newport County on loan. (Pic: Getty Images) | Getty

One of Lucas De Bolle’s former Newcastle United team-mates is hoping to land a deal with his old club after Matty Bondswell appeared on trial with South Shields.

The former England Under-18 international appeared for the Mariners in Saturday’s 1-1 pre-season friendly draw with Ebac Northern League club Shildon and could be handed another chance to impress when National League club Carlisle United visit the 1st Cloud Arena on Tuesday night.

After joining Newcastle from RB Leipzig in March 2021, the attacking left-back spent time on loan at Shrewsbury Town and Newport County and impressed in a first-team friendly against Benfica before making appearances in games against Atalanta and Athletic Bilbao. However, Bondswell was released by the Magpies during the summer of 2024 and spent time with Hartlepool United and Peterborough Sports last season. His search for a new club for the 2025/26 season has now brought him back to the North East and he will hope to do enough to impress new Mariners boss Ian Watson.

