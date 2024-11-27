Former Newcastle United youngster Lucas De Bolle is determined to improve after joining National League North club South Shields.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The world famous ‘Yellow Wall’ was bouncing as Newcastle United prepared for their latest test following their return to the Champions League after a two-decade absence.

With a strong chill in the air that contrasted with the red hot atmosphere being created in one of European football’s most renowned venues, this was to be a night when Eddie Howe’s side were given a strong indication of the sizeable task they faced to come through a group containing AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and, their hosts, Borussia Dortmund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sitting on the bench that night was academy product Lucas De Bolle, a calm and classy, forward-thinking midfielder, who had already featured in four Premier League matchday squads without making his competitive debut. That run continued in Dortmund as the Magpies fell to a 2-0 defeat and, sadly, would represent the last time the Scotland Under-21 international was named in a senior squad before he was released by Newcastle at the end of the season.

After resuming his career by reuniting with former Magpies academy coach Elliott Dickman at National League North club South Shields, De Bolle is open and honest about his time at Newcastle and preferred to focus on the positives, rather than get weighed down by the obvious disappointment caused by his release earlier this year.

He told The Gazette: “I wouldn’t say I have any major regrets. The staff at Newcastle were always good to me, it was an enjoyable time and being involved in the first-team setup was always just as enjoyable. The only slight regret was the fact I didn’t get that first-team appearance because that’s what you work towards - but I learnt a lot from my time at Newcastle. You look at the players, they’ve played Champions League football last season and there is a top, top manager who I learnt a lot from.”

De Bolle’s only appearances in the Magpies senior setup came in friendlies as he featured alongside the likes of Joelinton, Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes over the last two pre-season campaigns prior to his departure. However, the 22-year-old did train alongside United’s senior men with regularity and he pointed to one fellow academy graduate as a ‘great blueprint’ for the Magpies current crop of young hopefuls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Every person in that midfield has different strengths and they are all top players. Sean Longstaff is a great example of what can be done as an academy player. To come from the academy and play as many first-team games as he has, sticking around, still playing in the Champions League last season, he’s a great blueprint of how it can be done. You then look at Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, these are top class players and there was so much I have taken from training alongside them.”

Many may well see going from training alongside international stars to earning a move to the second tier of non-league football as something of a comedown for a young player still learning his trade. However, De Bolle’s arrival at South Shields has given him a short, sharp lesson into the challenging environment provided by the National League North. The Mariners are currently sat within touching distance of the play-off places in a division where the likes of Chester, Hereford, Scunthorpe United and Kidderminster Harriers are classed as league rivals.

Following Tuesday night’s win at fellow play-off contenders Alfreton Town, De Bolle has now four appearances for Elliott Dickman’s side and still possesses an unblemished record during that time after the Mariners collected maximum points from all four fixtures. The transition to the National League North has been near seamless - although the talented midfielder has stressed he is still looking to improve his game in all areas.

“It’s always easy coming to a club where you know the manager well and the players have been excellent with me,” he explained. “We play good football, that’s my style of play so it’s really suited me coming to the club. It’s similar to Under-21s football but there are obviously some big differences. It’s more physical but the football we play, especially at home, it suits us well and it suits me personally. I am still learning, all parts of my game need improving and the physical side is at the top of the list. There have been different challenges since I’ve come here, at home it’s about being in possession a lot, trying to breakdown opposition and away it’s about the other side of the game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Shields midfielder Lucas De Bolle (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

De Bolle has looked at home during his brief introduction to life at South Shields and some have suggested he possesses the ability to claim a place higher up football’s food chain. The Mariners midfielder insisted such a thought has not crossed his mind and stressed his main focus remains on drawing further improvement out of himself and ensuring the Mariners can continue their recent upturn in form.

He said: “Every player, no matter what level you are playing at, you always aim to go higher but I’m not even thinking about that at the moment but I am so focused on South Shields and trying to develop my game here. It’s all about the next game, the next game after that and trying to improve as a player and as a team.”

De Bolle will hope to continue his impressive start to life with South Shields when his side face Peterborough Sports at the 1st Cloud Arena on Saturday afternoon.