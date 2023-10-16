Former Newcastle United star emerges as favourite for EFL managerial role

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Newcastle United defender Mike Williamson has been named as the glaring favourite to take on the role as head coach of Milton Keynes Dons. It was announced on Monday that the League Two side had sacked manager Graham Alexander after just 16 games at the hilt and a tough winless streak.

The 52-year-old, who has won promotion twice in his managerial career, was appointed back in May as MK Dons underwent a restructure following their relegation from League One. With the main focus on returning to the third division, Alexander was dismissed after recording just four wins so far this season.

As it stands, the Dons sit 16th in the League Two table and are scouring their options to bring in a new head coach and improve on their disappointing season so far. Bookmakers have already listed Williamson as the front-runner to take the job — he currently manages National League side Gateshead, where he became a player-manager in 2019 after signing a one-year deal following his exit from Oxford United.

Last year, Williamson helped Gateshead earn promotion back into the National League and was named National League North Manager of the Season for his efforts throughout the campaign.

During his playing career, Williamson spent six years with Newcastle, where he made a total of 169 appearances. The centre-back first joined the club in 2010 and won Man of the Match on his debut performance against Crystal Palace. Williamson eventually left the club in 2016 to join Wolves, he has also represented the likes of Southampton and Waftford during his playing career.