Eddie Howe has hit out at a 'worrying trend' of supporters entering the pitch during matches.

This comes after Chelsea fan Jordan Chidley, 25, pleaded guilty to assaulting Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka at Stamford Bridge in December. Chidley was charged with common assault and going onto a playing area at a football match without lawful authority as he entered the pitch and confronted Dubravka following Chelsea's stoppage-time equaliser against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup quarter-final.

Chidley pleaded guilty to both charges at Westminster Magistrates Court on February 8, 2024 and was handed an £807 fine and a three-year football banning order.

During the match, Callum Wilson had given Newcastle the lead in the first half before Mykhailo Mudryk's late equaliser. Chelsea went on to win the tie on penalties and have since progressed to the final where they will face Liverpool later this month at Wembley Stadium.

Mykhaylo Mudryk of Chelsea celebrates after scoring their sides first goal during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Chelsea and Newcastle United. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

And Howe, who was confronted by a Leeds United fan during Newcastle's 2-2 draw at Elland Road last season, has spoken out about the 'worrying trend' in football. The Magpies boss highlighted a recent incident involving referee Craig Hicks, who was chased off the field by a supporter during Port Vale's 1-0 defeat to Portsmouth last month.

"It's a worrying trend," Howe admitted. "Seeing the referee getting chased off the pitch, that wasn't an enjoyable experience I'm sure for anyone seeing that.

"That is a really worrying thing and that can't happen in the game, that has to be something we never see again. I keep saying from my side, that moment at Leeds was forgotten really quite early for me.

"There was a moment where you're just trying to figure out what is going on but I just want these moments to be used for the good of the game and make sure they're used as examples of what could happen because we don't want a moment where we're going, there were warning signs and we didn't do anything about it.