Kalvin Phillips has claimed a loan move to Newcastle United was 'a possibility' before he opted to join West Ham United from Manchester City.

Newcastle had identified Phillips as a top target in the winter window but distanced themselves from a deal following Man City's demands of a £7million loan fee for the England international. West Ham United eventually swooped in to complete a loan move for the 28-year-old until the end of the season, paying a loan fee and 100% of the player's wages.

Phillips joined Manchester City from Leeds United in 2022 for £42million but had been limited to just two Premier League starts at the club and was at risk of losing his place in the England squad due to a lack of first-team action.

Following the move to West Ham, Phillips reflected on a conversation he had with England manager Gareth Southgate as he looks to secure his spot at Euro 2024.

"I spoke to him about a few teams," Phillips said. "Juventus were there, I think they were going to leave it until the last minute. I mentioned Newcastle, which could have been a possibility.

"I knew that West Ham would probably come in a bit later.

“He told me that he wasn’t going to tell me what to do but he said the Premier League is a lot more difficult, a more competitive league. He said to be playing in the Premier League versus playing anywhere else, it’s just that little bit of a step down in quality.

"So yeah, he influenced me to stay in England. And when West Ham came in, I thought it was the right place to go.

Kalvin Phillips in action for West Ham United.

“It was just the size of the club and the manager [David Moyes] influenced me a lot. He told me he’d wanted me for the last few transfer windows. I felt like if I wasn’t going to play at City, I want to go to a club where I’m wanted.

"Not that City didn’t want me but I wanted to go somewhere where the manager was really keen and where he really wanted me.

“I spoke as well to Declan [Rice, England midfielder and former West Ham captain] and he said it’s a massive family club. That’s what I’m all about. I want to feel like I’m at home wherever I go."

